The Internet Is Divided About David Beckham Kissing His Daughter

David Beckham got the internet talking on Monday when he posted a picture of himself kissing his 7-year-old daughter Harper on the lips.

Instagram users were divided on the peck. In criticism, one individual wrote, “How can you kiss this little girl on her lips,” while another said, “This is not right!” and a third opined, “Not on lips. Cheeks is ok.” Other hot famous dads came to his defense like Ryan Reynolds, who liked the post.

“Dad and daughter. So sweet!” Tom Brady commented “Dad and daughter. So sweet.!” (You might remember he stirred that debate in February when he kissed his son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, then 10, on the lips in the documentary Tom vs. Time.)