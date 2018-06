“Black Panther” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” dominated the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards and took home multiple popcorn statues. “Black Panther” won awards including Best Movie, Best Hero and Best Performance in a Movie for title star Chadwick Boseman and Best Villain for star Michael B. Jordan.

Arguably the best moment from last night was the surprise Chadwick pulled while accepting his award. He chose to honor a real-life hero, James Shaw. So cool!