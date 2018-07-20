The Comments In This Viral Hot Dentist In My FILLINGS Challenge Are Hysterical
By Kelly K
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 10:35 AM
Yes…the dentist is HOT.  But the real reason to watch is to read the comments from all the thirsty ladies!!


Constantine Dental in Greenville, SC posted this video of Dr. C (which we can only assume stands for Cutie!!) doing his version of Drake’s #InMyFeelingsChallenge, and it’s #GOLD.

They’ve renamed it the #InMyFillingsChallenge because, of course they did!!  But this is why it’s next-level FANTASTIC.

The comments:

 

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!

You ladies are so thirsty!!

BTW….Kelly Ripa was tagged in this post.  Did you see she and Ryan Seacrest did the challenge and nailed it!?

