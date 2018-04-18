The “Cash Me Ousside” Girl Got A Billboard Music Award Nomination. Not Kidding.

Guys…this is the world we are living in.

The 15-year-old “Cash Me Ousside” girl, aka Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, has signed a deal with InventTV to create a docuseries about her music career. Her career has taken off since Dr. Phil introduced the world to her for her superbad behavior.

“Several networks are interested” in the project, says the production company. She’s on tour…and her first gig sold-out in Santa Ana, California. Two of her tracks hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart and she even got a Billboard Music Award nomination for top female rap artist going up against Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. WTH. SMH. All of that.

Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, and Bruno Mars lead for this year’s BBMAs, with 15 nominations each.

They all are nominees in the Top Artist category, along with Taylor Swift and Drake. This year Swift has a total of five nominations, while Drake is up for nine categories.

Post Malone is nominate for nine awards including Top Male Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, and Top Rap Artist.

Imagine Dragons have also scooped ten nominations in total.

Cardi B, Khalid and Camila Cabello are among the nominees for Top New Artist at the awards.

Beyonce, Rihanna and SZA are all up for Top R&B Female Artist, while The Weeknd gets a nod in the Top R&B Male Artist category.

