Yes…that hot dancing dentist is back with a new challenge! And the comments are still HILARIOUS!

Dr. C, Rich Constantine, decided he needed to try to “break the Internet” again, so this time he’s giving us some Ciara ‘Level Up’!

In case you happened to miss all the hubbub, here’s the one that got him noticed in the first place:



Constantine Dental in Greenville, SC posted this video of Dr. C doing his version of Drake’s #InMyFeelingsChallenge, and it’s #GOLD. INSIDE EDITION noticed…AND IT’S GOT OVER A GERTRILLION VIEWS NOW!

But this is why it’s next-level FANTASTIC.

The comments:

