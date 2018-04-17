Thank You, Highland Coffee By Ben Davis | Apr 17, 2018 @ 9:58 AM Highland Coffee stopped by with some Joe. There’s something about the “squirt squirt” sound that Kelly can’t handle. 😂 coffeeHighland Coffeesquirt RELATED CONTENT It Took 3 Attempts, But This Little Girl’s Reaction Was Worth It Can YOU Beat Kelly K? Video of Jeffersontown Police Officer Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons Walmart Yodeling Kid Performed At Coachella Kentucky Native Drops Mom-Rap On Us This New Hamburger Will Make You Cringe