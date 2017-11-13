Tell Me What You Want A Spice Girls Reunion

FILE - This is a Thursday June 28, 2007 file photo of The Spice Girls, from left Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Brown as they pose for the photographers on the grounds of the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London. Geri Ginger Spice Halliwell paid tribute to our 1st Lady of girl power, Margaret Thatcher. Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, whose conservative ideas made an enduring impact on Britain died Monday April 8, 2013. She was 87. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Since this past Summer, members of the Spice Girls have been secretly hatching a plan for a reunion. And it’s going to happen…WITH VICTORIA!

Victoria has been the one person holding back a Spice Girls reunion for so many years. To see that she’s included in the plans for all of the Spice Girls’ plans has fans losing their minds. Here’s what the girls are up to.

First, they’re putting together a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls. They’re also working on a compilation album. We’re not sure if that means new music, but there’s always that chance!

