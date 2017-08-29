Televangelist Joel Osteen to Open Megachurch to Hurricane Harvey Refugees After Public Shaming
By Ben Davis
|
Aug 29, 2017 @ 7:35 AM

Televangelist  Joel Osteen was blasted on Twitter for tweeting a call for prayers (and later, for attempting to raise money) for those affected by Hurricane Harvey while keeping the doors to his church closed to people who needed shelter.

Now he’s decided to open his doors and help.

Not everyone on Twitter was forgiving.

