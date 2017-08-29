Televangelist Joel Osteen to Open Megachurch to Hurricane Harvey Refugees After Public Shaming

Televangelist Joel Osteen was blasted on Twitter for tweeting a call for prayers (and later, for attempting to raise money) for those affected by Hurricane Harvey while keeping the doors to his church closed to people who needed shelter.

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017

Now he’s decided to open his doors and help.

Our hearts break as we see the damage and destruction in our city. Please join us in helping Houston recover. Visit https://t.co/jXMX5VB3qS pic.twitter.com/00HtzOmeQL — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 28, 2017

Not everyone on Twitter was forgiving.

Megachurch pastor Joel Osteen responds to backlash over Hurricane Harvey