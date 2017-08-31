A Telethon Is In The Works For Hurricane Harvey Relief

Rumors are swirling that a massive star-studded telethon benefiting Houston in light of tropical storm Harvey is in the works. Jamie Foxx announced it. The telethon is slated for September 12, and will happen across three U.S. cities: Los Angeles, Nashville and New York.

The death toll is now up to 37 in the wake of Hurricane Harvey…which could also end up causing $70 billion to $90 billion in economic losses from wind, storm surge and flood damage, most of it in the Houston metropolitan area. An estimated 30,000 to 40,000 homes have been destroyed in the Houston area.

A lot of residents are in shelters…this will give you chills. A gospel choir broke out in song at a shelter.

J.J. Watt’s relief fund for Hurricane Harvey victims has topped $7 MILLION. Ellen DeGeneres surprised him with a million dollars from Walmart…so now he’s shooting for $10 million! Amazing since he started with a goal of $200,000!

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has pledged $1 million as the inaugural donation to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund. United Way Worldwide said Wednesday that all proceeds of the Harvey Recovery Fund would go directly to recovery efforts. The organization said it expects this work to continue for years.

Strangers in a shelter in Deer Park, TX come together to celebrate little Anthony's birthday, interrupted by #Harvey https://t.co/wHvLg3vgVw pic.twitter.com/ecXa2BznXF — ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2017

And this is precious…Harvey couldn’t stop little Anthony from having a birthday!!

Miley Cyrus also just announced her donation of $500,000! She get emotional talking about Texas, watch here: