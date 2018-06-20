Telemundo Announcers Are The Best

Gooooooooooooooooool!
The World Cup is taking place in Russia and the only way to really experience it, is to watch it on Telemundo. The announcers BRING IT TO LIFE!
#MundialTelemundo Así lo narró 🎙@AndresCantorGOL ¿Quién más sino @Cristiano ? Gran remate de cabeza para adelantar a #POR en el marcador frente a #MAR pic.twitter.com/u46VLJNjUq
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 20, 2018
#MundialTelemundo ¿Te lo perdiste? Acá las mejores acciones que nos dejó el triunfo de #RUS sobre #EGY pic.twitter.com/gNNanqsSPo
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 19, 2018
#MundialTelemundo ¿Otra goleada? Artem Dzyuba parece poner sentencia en el duelo entre #RUS ante #EGY y así lo narra 🎙 @CopanAlvarez pic.twitter.com/0yPh7gxdle
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 19, 2018
And the game-winning goal in the Mexico v. Germany match that shattered records.
#MundialTelemundo En voz de 🎙 @AndresCantorGOL así vivimos el gol de @HirvingLozano70 para el 1-0 de #MEX sobre #GER pic.twitter.com/lEFVHW9SEu
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 17, 2018
They are the BEST! The World Cup will end with the final match on July 15th.