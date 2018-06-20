Telemundo Announcers Are The Best

Gooooooooooooooooool!

The World Cup is taking place in Russia and the only way to really experience it, is to watch it on Telemundo. The announcers BRING IT TO LIFE!

#MundialTelemundo ¿Te lo perdiste? Acá las mejores acciones que nos dejó el triunfo de #RUS sobre #EGY pic.twitter.com/gNNanqsSPo — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 19, 2018

And the game-winning goal in the Mexico v. Germany match that shattered records.

They are the BEST! The World Cup will end with the final match on July 15th.