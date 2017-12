High Schooler, Ariana Luterman was just finishing the anchor leg of a girls’ relay during Sunday’s Dallas Marathon when she saw the legs of the women’s marathon leader, Dr. Chandler Self, start to buckle from exhaustion just yards from the finish line.

Acting instinctively, Ariana stopped to help Chandler back to her feet and half-carried her to the finish line, giving her the women’s championship!

What an act of sportsmanship!