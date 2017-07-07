This Teen Is Kelly’s Spirit Animal
By Kelly K
|
Jul 7, 2017 @ 2:23 PM

Canadian teen Gabi Dunn got dumped, and decided to deal with it by photoshopping Ryan Reynolds into her prom pics.

Oh….and Ryan noticed…

But oh snap, the ex wasn’t just gonna take that without some sass…

 

That started a fun thread…

 

 

Oh man…why wasn’t this a thing when Kelly got dumped by Troy Mick at Prom ’92?

