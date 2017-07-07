This Teen Is Kelly’s Spirit Animal

Canadian teen Gabi Dunn got dumped, and decided to deal with it by photoshopping Ryan Reynolds into her prom pics.
My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4
— Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017
Oh….and Ryan noticed…
We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017
But oh snap, the ex wasn’t just gonna take that without some sass…
jokes on you now im not going to see deadpool 2, my 11$ is going to @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/CcMILHA32J
— Jeff Bright (@JeffBright20) July 6, 2017
That started a fun thread…
@KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/7LciKA5U63
— andrea (@aiyafaith) July 6, 2017
made another one for ya. 😉 pic.twitter.com/zbHyD7xH6T
— nai (@NaiChaliau) July 6, 2017
ellie wilde wants to give you a free dress. pic.twitter.com/xyOjEip89k
— cassss (@cassidy_ashe) July 7, 2017
AAA rated protection agents make the best prom dates. #HitmansBodyguard #DontMessWithGabi pic.twitter.com/7kAGBBHzKy
— Hitman’s Bodyguard (@HitmanBodyguard) July 6, 2017
Oh man…why wasn’t this a thing when Kelly got dumped by Troy Mick at Prom ’92?