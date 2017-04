Arcadia High School student Jacob Staudenmaier is prom date GOALS. How ELSE are you gonna ask Emma Stone to prom? Duh…you recreate the opening song from “La La Land”. Dozens of classmates and a few teachers helped him out and it’s perfection. Doesn’t hurt that the kid actually looks a lot like Ryan Gosling!

Don’t worry though…if Emma can’t make it, he’s got a backup date. Playa playa.

Haha. LOVE IT!