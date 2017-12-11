Teacher Uses Tom Brady to Get People to Slow Down

A school teacher in Boston posted a photo of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to get drivers to slow down for a crosswalk.
The teacher said drivers speed through the intersection where children are usually present. He said the School Crossing signs that were placed in the intersection usually get run over.
He was feeling deflated after so many people speeding, so he did something about it…😂😂
He decided drivers would pay more attention if there was a photo of Brady attached to the signs. He says it’s worked, as more drivers have been slowing down through the crosswalk.