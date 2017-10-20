Who is Taylor’s Song “Gorgeous” About?!?!?

Taylor Swift dropped her latest single, “Gorgeous” at midnight last night!

Hear the full song here!

So now we’re all here spending a significant amount of time trying to figure out who it’s about. There are three possible victims

Victim #1: Calvin Harris

Many people claim the song is about Calvin because of the undeniable evidence written in the lyrics of the song:

"You should take it as a compliment that I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk" 1. Taylor gets drunk?!

2. CALVIN IS SCOTTISH — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) October 20, 2017

"I've got a boyfriend he's older than us, he's in the club doing I don't know what." CALVIN HARRIS!!! I SEE YOU TAYLOR #Gorgeous — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) October 20, 2017

"There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have, guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats" 😂😂😺😺 @taylorswift13 I love you #Gorgeous — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) October 20, 2017

Victim #2: Tom Hiddleston

Some are saying it couldddd be about Tom Hiddleston because she talks about dating someone older, and he is 36. BUT the line “He’s in the club doing I don’t know what,” points more to Calvin because he is a DJ, who’s in the club quite often.

Victim #3: Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn is Taylor’s current boyfriend. Some people think it’s about him. Here’s the evidence:

BUT could be about #JoeAlwyn because "You're so gorgeous, I can't say anything to your face, cause look at your face" #Gorgeous — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) October 20, 2017

ALSO could be Joe because "Ocean blue eyes looking in mine, I feel like I might sink and drown and die." JOE HAS BLUE EYES GUYS #gorgeous — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) October 20, 2017

But Calvin also has blue eyes!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

I’m convinced it’s about Calvin Harris. What do you think?!?!

Xo -Chelsea.