Who is Taylor’s Song “Gorgeous” About?!?!?

Taylor Swift dropped her latest single, “Gorgeous” at midnight last night!
Hear the full song here!
So now we’re all here spending a significant amount of time trying to figure out who it’s about. There are three possible victims
Victim #1: Calvin Harris
Many people claim the song is about Calvin because of the undeniable evidence written in the lyrics of the song:
"You should take it as a compliment that I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk"
1. Taylor gets drunk?!
2. CALVIN IS SCOTTISH
— Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) October 20, 2017
"I've got a boyfriend he's older than us, he's in the club doing I don't know what." CALVIN HARRIS!!! I SEE YOU TAYLOR #Gorgeous
— Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) October 20, 2017
"There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have, guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats" 😂😂😺😺 @taylorswift13 I love you #Gorgeous
— Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) October 20, 2017
Victim #2: Tom Hiddleston
Some are saying it couldddd be about Tom Hiddleston because she talks about dating someone older, and he is 36. BUT the line “He’s in the club doing I don’t know what,” points more to Calvin because he is a DJ, who’s in the club quite often.
Victim #3: Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn is Taylor’s current boyfriend. Some people think it’s about him. Here’s the evidence:
BUT could be about #JoeAlwyn because "You're so gorgeous, I can't say anything to your face, cause look at your face" #Gorgeous
— Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) October 20, 2017
ALSO could be Joe because "Ocean blue eyes looking in mine, I feel like I might sink and drown and die." JOE HAS BLUE EYES GUYS #gorgeous
— Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) October 20, 2017
But Calvin also has blue eyes!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.
I’m convinced it’s about Calvin Harris. What do you think?!?!
Xo -Chelsea.