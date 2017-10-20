Who is Taylor’s Song “Gorgeous” About?!?!?
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Oct 20, 2017 @ 7:42 AM
Taylor Swift dropped her latest single, “Gorgeous” at midnight last night!

Hear the full song here! 

So now we’re all here spending a significant amount of time trying to figure out who it’s about. There are three possible victims

Victim #1: Calvin Harris

Many people claim the song is about Calvin because of the undeniable evidence written in the lyrics of the song:

Victim #2: Tom Hiddleston

Some are saying it couldddd be about Tom Hiddleston because she talks about dating someone older, and he is 36. BUT the line “He’s in the club doing I don’t know what,” points more to Calvin because he is a DJ, who’s in the club quite often.

Victim #3: Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn is Taylor’s current boyfriend. Some people think it’s about him. Here’s the evidence:

But Calvin also has blue eyes!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

I’m convinced it’s about Calvin Harris. What do you think?!?!

Xo -Chelsea.

 

