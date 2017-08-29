Taylor’s Controversial Concert Ticket System

Taylor Swift‘s ticketing system may successfully block scalpers from getting their hands on her coveted concert tickets. But, it’s also preventing those less affluent fans of her’s from getting tickets. And that’s upsetting a lot of her fans.

The release of new music and the announcement of an impending album from Taylor Swift is the indicator that the inevitable tour is on the horizon. This, understandably, has Swifties the world over in a tizzy and ready to trample whoever is in their way in order to get their hands on tickets to the shows. There have been no official dates announced just yet but that is only a a few short days or weeks a way, I would imagine. But, Taylor’s attempts to thwart scalpers may also prevent her biggest fans from buying tickets.

You can be pushed to the front of the virtual ticket line by watching videos, sharing her photos on social media and buying official Taylor Swift merchandise. With each of these things you do, you earn “points”. Accumulate enough points and you’ll be pushed closer and closer to the front of the line when tickets go on sale for the show that’s nearest you.

While points will be doled out (modestly I’m assuming) for completing the free tasks like watching the videos and sharing her photos on social media; I’m guessing the larger point grabs and resulting better line placement will be doled out in larger numbers when you buy some of her rather expensive merchandise. You can see now where this might anger the portion of Taylor’s fan base who may not have that kind of disposable income.

tbh i don't think the "Taylor Swift Tix" thing is very fair. whoever spends the most money is held as a priority for tickets. — kay | TS6 (@trydjh) August 25, 2017

I want to be excited about Taylor Swift's new album but making young fans buy merch to supposedly get tickets is gross. — Laura | 12🕯 (@playNotToday) August 29, 2017

Taylor’s heart seems to be in the right place. But at the same time, it seems her checking account is as well. There’s got to be a better way.