Taylor Wrote A Poem About All Her Haters

Taylor Swift wrote an exclusive poem for British Vogue to coincide with her cover shoot for the January issue of the magazine. The poem is called “The Trick to Holding On” and it’s about people who’ve betrayed and hurt her in some way.

She doesn’t namecheck anyone but we all pretty much know who she’s talking about:

Let go of the ones who hurt you

Let go of the ones you outgrow

Let go of the words they hurl your way

as you’re walking out the door

The only thing cut and dry

In this hedge-maze life

Is the fact that their words will cut

but your tears will dry

They don’t tell you this when you are young

You can’t hold on to everything

Can’t show up for everyone

You pick your poison

Or your cure

Phone numbers you know by heart

And the ones you don’t answer any more

Hold on to the faint recognition in

the eye of a stranger

As it catches you in its lustrous net

How quickly we become intertwined

How wonderful it is to forget

All the times your intuition failed you

But it hasn’t killed you yet

Hold on to childlike whims and moonlight swims and your blazing self-respect

And if you drive the roads of this town

Ones you’ve gone down so many times before

Flashback to all the times

Life nearly ran you off the road

But tonight your hand is steady

Suddenly you’ll know

The trick to holding on

Was all that letting go

