Taylor Is Ticking Off Her Fans…Big Time

Taylor Swift is ticking off her fans big time with the jacked up overpriced tickets for her upcoming “Reputation” tour.

One Twitter user wrote: “I paid $150 for my ticket with amazing seats for the 1989 tour. Now for the same seats I have to pay about $500.” Not one show has sold out yet even though tickets have been on sale since December 13th.

By comparison, all the dates on Swift’s “1989” tour in 2015 “sold out within minutes,” according to concertsandsports.com.

