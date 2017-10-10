Taylor Is Taylurking On The Gram Again
By Kelly K
|
Oct 10, 2017 @ 8:02 AM

 

Taylor Swift is Taylurking again on fans’ Instagrams.  She popped into some Instagram live streams and chatted with them on the feeds. She also sent some fans direct messages and liked a whole bunch of photos.

We love it when she does that!

 

