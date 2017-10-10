Taylor Is Taylurking On The Gram Again

Taylor Swift is Taylurking again on fans’ Instagrams. She popped into some Instagram live streams and chatted with them on the feeds. She also sent some fans direct messages and liked a whole bunch of photos.

Taylor joined another fans Instagram livestream and said hi to some fans she recognised from lurking. pic.twitter.com/6om8Vc9cUO — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) October 8, 2017

Taylor had a cute conversation with a fan on Instagram referencing cats and hitting follow limit on tumblr. pic.twitter.com/UypJ6PGLWm — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) October 9, 2017

WTF HOW IS SHE CASUALLY JUST TALKING TO ME RN pic.twitter.com/Z2uwqkSeWI — Zoe-Jordan (@taylorswift_zoe) October 9, 2017

IM CRYING SHE KNOWS ABOUT MY BOOK IM WRITING pic.twitter.com/laYoldug6M — stormie!! (@protectingswift) October 8, 2017

Taylor freaks out over a fans cat lady t-shirt while watching her Instagram livestream earlier today. pic.twitter.com/7KmxNKJzYS — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) October 8, 2017

Taylor voted 'coffee' in a fans Instagram poll coffee vs tea ☕️ pic.twitter.com/HVhmCHF5wk — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 9, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT JOINED MY LIVESTREAM AND TOLD ME THE 10 MINUTE VERSION OF ALL TO WELL IS IN A DRAWER. pic.twitter.com/u6ZVw7agfP — Dayton (@Hesotall_) October 8, 2017

We love it when she does that!

