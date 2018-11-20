Taylor Swift’s New Record Deal Will Affect Many Other Artists

Taylor Swift performs "I Did Something Bad" at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift announced her new record deal on Monday.

She’s signing with Universal Music Group, and she used the massive deal to get an unusual provision to benefit other artists. UMG must promise to pay all its artists a portion of the windfall from its Spotify shares in the future. This is something only an artist like Taylor could get accomplished!

Taylor wrote, “As part of my new contract with Universal Music Group, I asked that any sale of their Spotify shares result in a distribution of money to their artist, non-recoupable. They have generously agreed to this, at what they believe will be much better terms than paid out previously by other major labels.”

She said the Spotify provision “meant more to me than any other deal point” of the new contract, which also gives her ownership of her masters going forward, and that it’s a sign “we are headed toward positive change for creators.”

Big Machine Records founder, Scott Borchetta congratulated Taylor minutes after the deal was announced.