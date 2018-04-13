Taylor Swift’s Cover of Earth Wind and Fire Classic is Drawing Awe and Anger
Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift dropped a cover song on us with a little Easter Egg in it. Some are happy about the cover, others are a little salty about it.

The cover song in question is Earth Wind and Fire’s epic classic “September”. Let’s start with the Easter Egg. In the original version of the song, the first lyric is;

Do you remember the 21st night of September?

In Taylor’s cover of the song, she changes this line to

Do you remember the 28th night of September?

Obviously, this points to new boyfriend Joe Alwyn and Taylor fans everywhere are now elated to know the exact anniversary date!

Taylor kind of country-fied the cover, most likely to stay true to who and what she is. So while it is a cover of an original song, I think it’s true to what a good cover is. It’s someone’s own interpretation of what the song is. After all, if you’re going to cover a song and play/perform/sing it exactly as it was originally written, then why are you covering it?

Here’s the original for reference –

And here’s a small clip of Taylor’s version –

Some are loving it, others are hating it. How do you feel about the cover?

