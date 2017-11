Laura Hettiger is a traffic reporter in St. Louis who happens to be a huge Swiftie. She wove in a bunch of Taylor lyrics in her report and Taylor saw it and tweeted her!

My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me. I LOVE YOU @LauraKHettigerhttps://t.co/OvC349nq8y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2017

