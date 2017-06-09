The Taylor/Katy Beef Just Got Amped Up A Notch

CAUSE BABY NOW WE GOT BAD BLOOD. For reals tho.

We all know that there’s been an ongoing feud between Tay Tay and Katy for a while now. Well at midnight Katy Perry’s new album “WITNESS” dropped.

‪#WITNESS IS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE❗️-Team Katy‬ (link in bio) A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

So in the most savage way, Taylor Swift announced that her music would be available to ALL streaming services at midnight. At the EXACT SAME TIME Katy Perry dropped her new album. Like I said, SAVAGE.

In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight. A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Petty yet insanely smart.

And of course Twitter reacted:

Taylor Swift: "My team and I don't work our butts off for our music to be free" *Katy Perry releases #WITNESS* Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/OmenrH9fe0 — francisco (@mystifiedcisco) June 9, 2017

Taylor Swift- My music will not be free to streaming services *Katy Perry releases new album at midnight* Taylor Swift – hold my beer pic.twitter.com/rpLb09UzEe — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) June 9, 2017

Taylor releasing her catalog of music to all streaming services the same day Katy releases her album like… pic.twitter.com/QH6QSpsg1Q — Ben and Kelly Show (@benandkellyshow) June 9, 2017

Katy Perry: Witness drops AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT Taylor Swift : pic.twitter.com/XsIYISdDJf — CharismaSpot (@CharismaSpot) June 9, 2017

If you remember Katy Perry addressed the Drama with James Corden a few weeks ago:

This drama gives me life.