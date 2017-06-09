The Taylor/Katy Beef Just Got Amped Up A Notch
By Chelsea Thomas
Jun 9, 2017 @ 7:06 AM

CAUSE BABY NOW WE GOT BAD BLOOD. For reals tho.

We all know that there’s been an ongoing feud between Tay Tay and Katy for a while now. Well at midnight Katy Perry’s new album “WITNESS” dropped.

‪#WITNESS IS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE❗️-Team Katy‬ (link in bio)

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

So in the most savage way, Taylor Swift announced that her music would be available to ALL streaming services at midnight. At the EXACT SAME TIME Katy Perry dropped her new album. Like I said, SAVAGE.

Petty yet insanely smart.

And of course Twitter reacted:

If you remember Katy Perry addressed the Drama with James Corden a few weeks ago:

 

This drama gives me life.

