Taylor Swift Quotes From Trial Prove She’s Savage

Taylor Swift testified in court this week against a radio DJ who allegedly groped her at a meet-n-greet in 2013.

Taylor Swift — The 'Sexual Assault' Photo I Wanted to Keep Secret (PHOTO) https://t.co/qT5FRZLo4T — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2016

The DJ is suing her for $3 million, claiming she ruined his image and got him fired from the radio station he worked for. She’s counter-suing for $1 to prove a point.

Tweets from inside the court room show that Twsift can be pretty savage:

Taylor Swift says on stand "he stayed latched on to my bare ass check as I moved away from him visibly uncomfortable." #taylorswifttrial https://t.co/UJATJksSh1 — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

“It was a very shocking thing that I have never dealt with before…He grabbed my ass underneath my skirt. It was underneath my skirt" TS https://t.co/ZEDWipDXWL — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Attorney: You could have taken a break if u were distressed

Taylor: Your client could have taken a normal photo with me#taylorswifttrial pic.twitter.com/Pf5EZayzug — Blanca x (@EleanorBased) August 10, 2017

Taylor mad at bodyguard? “No I am critical of your client for sticking his hand under my skirt & grabbing my bare ass.” #taylorswifttrial — Blair Miller (@blairmiller) August 10, 2017

“He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my hand, he grabbed my bare ass," said #TaylorSwift contradicting Mueller's testimony https://t.co/UumQt4HwGH — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

On Mueller's firing Swift said “I am not going to allow your my client to make me feel like it is anyway my fault because it isn’t.” https://t.co/266Rbh6wBg — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

When asked if she was open to the possibility that it was someone else. “He had a handful of my ass. I know it was him.” https://t.co/cTlI9QBSN5 — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

When asked if she could see the incident directly Swift said she couldn’t see exactly because her “ass in the back of her body.” https://t.co/3hYJySWRzQ — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Taylor Swift has no chill when it comes to standing up for herself! Get it girl.