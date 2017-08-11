Taylor Swift Quotes From Trial Prove She’s Savage
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Aug 11, 2017 @ 6:15 AM

Taylor Swift testified in court this week against a radio DJ who allegedly groped her at a meet-n-greet in 2013.

The DJ is suing her for $3 million, claiming she ruined his image and got him fired from the radio station he worked for. She’s counter-suing for $1 to prove a point.

Tweets from inside the court room show that Twsift can be pretty savage:

Taylor Swift has no chill when it comes to standing up for herself! Get it girl.

 

 

 

Comments