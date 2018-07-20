Taylor Swift is Being Sued Over Her Swift Life App

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 19: Honoree Taylor Swift (L) accepts the Milestone Award from Andrea Swift onstage during the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for dcp)

Taylor Swift might soon see the inside of a courtroom yet again but his time she will be the on the receiving end of the grievance.

Taylor Swift struck gold last year when she released her own social network, The Swift Life. It’s an app that lets fellow Swifties interact with one another, earn points that can be used to score some Taylor Swift merch and even get their hands on tickets to her shows!

But it seems not all is well in The Swift Life.

According to TMZ, a man named Patrick Benot claims that Taylor Swift just stole the name Swift Life from him. Patrick owns a one man computer consulting firm called, you guessed it, SwiftLife. He claims that his life has been a living hell since Taylor’s The Swift Life launched. Patrick has the email address help@swiftlife.com which has been bombarded with questions about her app from people who are confusing his firm, with her app.