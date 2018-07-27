Taylor Swift invites Hayley Kiyoko on stage to perform ‘Curious’

Taylor Swift invited yet another star to join her for a performance on her Reputation Tour!

Hayley Kiyoko was brought out on stage by Taylor in Foxborough,MA.

She introduced her by telling the crowd, “I think she is one of the most exciting new artists out there, and she’s here with us tonight. I’m really serious about this, it’s her first time in a stadium…” And then she brought out Hayley Kiyoko!

If seeing the two of them on stage together wasn’t enough, they then performed Hayley’s song ‘Curious’ together and fans lost their minds.