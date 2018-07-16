Taylor Swift Gets Stuck In A Sparkly Basket

Well this is awkward.

Taylor Swift had some technical difficulties when her basket got stuck mid-air during her show in Philadelphia, but she handled it a perfectly cute Taylor sort of way. She was performing “Delicate,” and half way through the song she told the crowd, “I’m pretty sure I’m stuck up here. It’s a nice view though.”

After the song was over, she explained to the crowd she was supposed to be on the other side of the stadium.

Speaking of awkward, Taylor said she felt like a #thirdwheel when a couple got engaged in front of her during a meet and greet.