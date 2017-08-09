Taylor Swift Fans Wait for Hours to Get Into Her Trial

Former DJ David Mueller testified in court on Tuesday that he did not inappropriately touch Taylor Swift’s butt at her June 2013 show in Denver, after which he sued her and she, in turn, filed a counter-suit.

With Taylor Swift and her mother present, Mueller told the jury, which is comprised of six women and two men, that he was fired from his job even after he was “100 percent clear” with his managers that he did not grope the pop star’s behind.

He admits, however, he may have touched her “rib cage or ribs” with a closed hand. He also claimed that he recorded the meeting in which he was let go, but lost it when he accidentally spilled coffee on his computer.

The reason he sued Taylor, he said, was to clear his name. “It’s a humiliating experience to be accused of something despicable,” he told the jury.

You can see the courtroom sketch HERE.