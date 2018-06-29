Taylor Swift Concert Will Be A Scorcher

Taylor Swift brings the Reputation Stadium Tour to Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium on Saturday and it’s going to be a VERY hot day. Here’s how to stay safe.

Saturday afternoon is going to be a hot in more ways than one. Taylor Swift’s much anticipated Reputation Stadium Tour hits Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium on Saturday and the weather is not going to be very cooperative.

According to Wave 3 Weather Meteorologist Ryan Hoke:

“During the afternoon, we add the heat to that humidity,” Hoke explained. “That gives us what we call the heat index value and that’s how your body responds to the heat with the humidity added in, so it will feel like 105 degrees.”

To combat the heat, there are some action plans in place. Three buses from Miller Transportation will be on site to act as cooling stations starting at 3pm. As you walk to the stadium, you will pass a number of fans and over 50,000 bottles of water provided by Centerplate. Additionally, once inside the venue there will be over 70,000 pounds of ice provided to concert goers in 12 oz. cups to anyone looking to get some free water from any of the water fountains.

When it get’s this hot, it’s important to remember a few things. Stay Hydrated! Drink plenty of water before, during and after the show until you can get out of the heat and direct sunlight. If you MUST have an adult beverage, make sure you keep it to a minimum and off set it with an equal sized serving of water. Wear loose fitting clothing and make sure it’s light weight and light colored to reflect some of the heat back out. And of course, remember the sun screen. Always remember the sunscreen.

Know the signs of Heat Exhaustion:

Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat.

Heavy sweating .

. Faintness .

. Dizziness .

. Fatigue .

. Weak, rapid pulse.

pulse. Low blood pressure upon standing.

Muscle cramps.

Stay safe and enjoy Taylor Day!!!