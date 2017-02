If you were super stoked that Taylor Swift has a song out (with Zayn) and thought maybe an album and tour might be happening this year…don’t get your hopes up. If you were lucky enough to be at her pre-Super Bowl concert in Houston on Saturday night, you may have seen her only show of the year. She told the crowd of 9,000 that she has no plans to tour in 2017. She mostly performed songs from ‘1989’ and 2012’s ‘Red,’ albums.

SOURCE