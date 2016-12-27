Taylor Swift Is A Christmas Miracle!!

It was a Merry Taylor Swiftmas in New Madrid, Missouri when she showed up to surprise a 96-year-old superfan!

It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

He was WWII war vet Cyrus Porter. Porter’s grandson captured it all on video and the family, obvi, went nuts!

Taylor surprising super fan and WWII veteran Cyrus Porter and his family today in Missouri! (?: @Landon_Poore) pic.twitter.com/tFDjowqeGV — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 26, 2016

Taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks. Taylor Swift does it all. Awsome day for my Popo!! pic.twitter.com/SaNwRK4DoL — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 27, 2016

She even took time to check out his war memorabilia…

TAYLOR EVEN BROUGHT HER FAMILY ALONG!

Taylor Swift crashing our family Christmas was just a dream right??? #TaylorSwift #WWIIVet pic.twitter.com/lufAleCGuk — Caroline Fowler (@carofowler14) December 26, 2016

