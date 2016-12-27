Taylor Swift Is A Christmas Miracle!!

It was a Merry Taylor Swiftmas in New Madrid, Missouri when she showed up to surprise a 96-year-old superfan!

He was WWII war vet Cyrus Porter.  Porter’s grandson captured it all on video and the family, obvi, went nuts!

She even took time to check out his war memorabilia…

TAYLOR EVEN BROUGHT HER FAMILY ALONG!

 

SOURCE

  • Comments

    Comments