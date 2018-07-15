Taylor Swift Caught Up In Marriage Proposal During Meet and Greet

Taylor Swift unwittingly became a witness to a marriage proposal during a meet and greet for the Reputation Tour in Philadelphia.

You know what they say; “go big or go home!” Go big is exactly what one fan did during the meet and greet at Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour stop in Philadelphia. A couple walked into the meet and greet, mentioned that they met 5 years ago during the ‘Red’ tour and the next thing you know, he’s on bended knee. Check out the photos and the look on Taylor’s face.

#Thirdwheel