Taylor Swift Booed at Friend’s Wedding

Taylor Swift attended her best friend Abigail Anderson‘s wedding and was mercilessly booed as she was leaving.

True Swifties know who Abigail Anderson is. But if you’re new to the Taylor Swift party, just listen to the song “Fifteen“. She’s now what some would call a pseudo-celebrity by way of the shout out in “Fifteen”. Abigail was married this weekend at Martha’s Vineyard to her photographer boyfriend Matt Lucier.

Taylor was there in strictly a bridesmaid role and fulfilled her responsibilities dutifully. Upon leaving the wedding however, a large contingent of fans that had gathered in the hopes of catching a glimpse of her quickly turned on Taylor.

.@taylorswift13 fans booed her for not doing a meet and greet after HER BEST FRIENDS WEDDING! Y’all a special kinda crazy… — Brian Justin Crum (@BrianJustinCrum) September 5, 2017

yooo if you were one of Taylor swift’s “fans” BOOING her for not doing a meet and greet during her friends WEDDING you’ve got issues. — Hayley Williams (@HayleyWi11iams) September 4, 2017

It was a wedding, not a press conference. Taylor, to her credit, didn’t want to turn her friend’s wedding into a circus. So rather than engaging in the fans, she made a B-line to her car and left. This angered a good number of people in the crowd. Some of them booed her, while others shouted things like “Shame on your, Taylor” and “We thought you loved your fans.”

Perhaps these people should be reminded that Taylor was there to support her friend on the the most important day of her life, not to sign autographs and pose for selfies.