Taylor Has Started Showing Up To Surprise Fans

Remember the one time Taylor Swift showed up at a fan’s house? I mean, she’s done this kind of thing a lot before, but he latest was in the UK where she showed up to surprise a fan named Lara and give her some Reputation merch. She brought her boyfriend’s little brother along too.

Taylor Swift visit to a fan home to meet her today in UK . [IG : laraheartstaylor] pic.twitter.com/FzUS0NGHJS — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) October 11, 2017

KSKSKSNSMMSMSM A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

IM HONESTLY IN LOVE. LOVE YOU BUDDY!! @taylorswift A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on Oct 11, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

THIS. THUS. JDNDNSNXMSDMDKDMDMDMXMXMDMDMMDMXKXKXMDMDMDMMDKSKDKDKDJ A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Plus, there is going to be a new app where Swifties can get exclusive content…

and a new promo shot of Taylor that has been released and is featured on the Direct TV Now website.

A new promo photo of Taylor is featured of the @directvnow website! pic.twitter.com/b56veJIBzR — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) October 10, 2017

So. Much. Tay. Yay.

