Taylor Has Started Showing Up To Surprise Fans

Remember the one time Taylor Swift showed up at a fan’s house? I mean, she’s done this kind of thing a lot before, but he latest was in the UK where she showed up to surprise a fan named Lara and give her some Reputation merch. She brought her boyfriend’s little brother along too.
Taylor Swift visit to a fan home to meet her today in UK . [IG : laraheartstaylor] pic.twitter.com/FzUS0NGHJS
— SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) October 11, 2017
Plus, there is going to be a new app where Swifties can get exclusive content…
.@taylorswift13's app #TheSwiftLife is coming late 2017! …ready for it? pic.twitter.com/K2pvThxnJA
— The Swift Life (@theswiftlifeapp) October 11, 2017
and a new promo shot of Taylor that has been released and is featured on the Direct TV Now website.
A new promo photo of Taylor is featured of the @directvnow website! pic.twitter.com/b56veJIBzR
— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) October 10, 2017
So. Much. Tay. Yay.