So Taylor Got Her Dollar…

Remember how Taylor Swift won her case against the former radio DJ who groped her during a photo-op? She was awarded the symbolic $1 she sued him for. Well the former DJ apparently paid up, in the most petty of ways.

He mailed her a $1 Sacagawea coin last week. He said he intended to send the coin featuring a prominent Native American woman as a final petty jab at Taylor. Wow dude…

Btw, Taylor made it on the cover of TIME magazine for speaking out on sexual assault and standing up for women…take that rude man.