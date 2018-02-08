Taylor And Ed Are Being Cute Again

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are proving again they are #friendshipgoals on Instagram when she accuses him of “peacocking”.

In the video, she makes fun of him for sitting closer to the camera to look bigger and taller than Tay. She calls him out.

She said, “I just want to start by saying that this is what he does, he tries to elevate himself geographically so he can seem better than me.” Sheeran agreed and Swift continued saying, “Experts will study this and say that you’re, like peacocking right now.”

Sheeran came back with, “It’s only because you wear f—king heels all the time!”

However, Swift proved him wrong because she was waring flat sneakers.

