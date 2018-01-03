Taylor Bought A Fan A House

Taylor Swift has a long history of surprising fans…on social media, secret sessions, and while buying her album at Target. But this is next level.

A Swiftie shared a great story on Taylor’s new app, Swift Life.

The woman had lost her house for health and safety reasons while pregnant and her boyfriend lost his job. She didn’t know, but her mom reached out to Taylor and asked if she could make her daughter feel special at the 2015 Manchester show she was at.

Taylor is an actual angel wow pic.twitter.com/AjnkR1C1Mb — gracie (@tswiftpower) December 22, 2017

Taylor ended up taking her to her dressing room, where she said, “You’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. Your mom told me.” Taylor wanted to give her the money back for her ticket that night, plus bought them a home and all the stuff they need for their baby. Taylor told her, “I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff.”

MORE HERE