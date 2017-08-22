Taylor Is Back on Social Media With a Mysterious New Video

After scrubbing her social media pages last week, Taylor Swift returned to several social platforms yesterday to share a video with her millions of followers.

The 10-second clip appeared on Taylor’s Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and Twitter accounts. It featured no audio or context, and appeared to show the recoiling of a reptilian tail.

On Friday, Taylor removed her profile picture on all of social media accounts and blacked out her website, without warning. The move caused her fans to guess that an album announcement is on the way.

Theory: WHAT IF Taylor releases a new single as the #SolarEclipse passes over Nashville & she comes out of "darkness" the same time we do?! — 997 DJX (@997DJX) August 20, 2017

Taylor’s last album, “1989”, was released in 2014 and won two Grammys.

PS – we hear new music is coming Thursday, August 24th.