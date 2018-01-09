This weekend Mac hung out with Taye Diggs…

Hey! Just another Saturday night that I somehow ended up making it one that I will never forget!

One of my BFF’s Bella and I got all fancied up to attend the New Year, New You Gala. We wore long gowns, high heels, and even put on our fake eyelashes. TBH, we were looking hot!

After the Gala, we couldn’t let the night end so we ended up at Sullivan’s Taphouse. After a little bit of dancing and drinking, we decide to chill out and hung out by the backdoor.

GUESS WHO WALKED IN THE BACK DOOR!!!! TAYE FREAKING DIGGS! THE HOT DOCTOR FROM PRIVATE PRACTICE!!!!

(Yeah this is him)

We locked eyes as he walked past and I tried not to faint when he smiled at me, but I had to contain my excitement and act like this is a normal occurrence. You know what isn’t normal? When Taye Diggs invites you to his VIP section to party with him!!

Yeah, that happened! Bella and I were moved into the VIP Section with Taye Diggs where he offered us refreshments and just told us to have fun! Like, what is life??? I was drinking and dancing right next to a hot celebrity, I felt like I had made it!

Here is a picture for proof in case you don’t believe me.

See it happened! After this picture he invited me to come be an extra in his movie! Oh yeah, that is why he is in town; he is filming a movie in Louisville (River Runs Red)! So the next day I showed up (not feeling well, wink-wink) and go to be an extra in 2 scenes.

So there you go! Crazy things, once again, happening in The Ville!!