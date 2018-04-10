Target Releases $5 Bottle of Rosé…And It’s Delicious.

The phrase, “You Get What You Pay For” does NOT apply in this situation.
TARGET launched their own brand of wines last August called, California Roots……
Say hello to California Roots: Five wine blends carefully crafted with premium, California-grown grapes. And the best part? All this pure vineyard-to-table goodness is just $5 a bottle at Target, starting Sept. 3. 🙌🏼 . . . #californiaroots #target #wineobsessed #california #fivedollarwine #winetasting #winemeup #redblend #targetwine #californiarootswine #chardonnay #merlot #pinotnoir #cabernet #winelover #wineo
All of which took home “Best Buy” scores from Wine Enthusiast.
They’ve decided to add a touch of pink to their line up!
Meet….Yes Way Rosé!
Get ready to pour yourself a glass of California Roots Rosé, with notes of fresh berry and citrus, at @target stores nationwide starting April 8 🙌🏼. . . #californiarootswine #summerwine #wine #wineobsessed #californiawine #roseallday #winelover #target #rosé #californiaroots #targetdoesitagain #winetasting #winereview
The $5 bargain bottle arrived in most Target stores April 8th.
Fortune.com says the retailer aims to have the entire line of wines available at 80% of its store by the end of 2018.
Wanna know more about Rosé wines, this video will make you VERY thirsty.