Target Releases $5 Bottle of Rosé…And It’s Delicious.

The phrase, “You Get What You Pay For” does NOT apply in this situation.

TARGET launched their own brand of wines last August called, California Roots……

All of which took home “Best Buy” scores from Wine Enthusiast.

They’ve decided to add a touch of pink to their line up!

Meet….Yes Way Rosé!

The $5 bargain bottle arrived in most Target stores April 8th.

Fortune.com says the retailer aims to have the entire line of wines available at 80% of its store by the end of 2018.

Wanna know more about Rosé wines, this video will make you VERY thirsty.