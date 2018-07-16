Target is Competing with Amazon Prime Day

This Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target says customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep." The retailer says it wants to be more in tune with customers' mindset, so it plans to ease in holiday promotions this year while better recognizing Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Everyone is freaking out over Amazon Prime Day but they aren’t the only ones with great deals!

Target is also having a one day sale on July 17th!

Epic deals without a membership? Yes, please! Don’t miss this sizzling https://t.co/XamWhSvpXQ sale on July 17. https://t.co/134cUlPh7L pic.twitter.com/OD7nZ4TVF8 — Target News (@TargetNews) July 13, 2018

Among other online deals, customers can expect to find 25% off small appliances, floor care and cookware, 30% off home brands and 25% off beauty and personal care products.

OMG YES TARGET!! DEALS ON EVERYTHING I PROBABLY DON’T NEED!!

Also, unlike the Amazon Prime Day sale, there is no membership required to shop the Target sale.

If spend more than $100, you will qualify for a six-month free membership in the retailer’s same-day shipping service.

Those who spend at least $35 will get free two-day shipping! Your packages will come so soon!

Also teachers, Target wants to give you 15% off school supplies through the 21st!