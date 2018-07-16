Target is Competing with Amazon Prime Day

Everyone is freaking out over Amazon Prime Day but they aren’t the only ones with great deals!
Target is also having a one day sale on July 17th!
Epic deals without a membership? Yes, please! Don't miss this sizzling Target sale on July 17.
Among other online deals, customers can expect to find 25% off small appliances, floor care and cookware, 30% off home brands and 25% off beauty and personal care products.
Also, unlike the Amazon Prime Day sale, there is no membership required to shop the Target sale.
If spend more than $100, you will qualify for a six-month free membership in the retailer’s same-day shipping service.
Those who spend at least $35 will get free two-day shipping! Your packages will come so soon!
Also teachers, Target wants to give you 15% off school supplies through the 21st!
PSA for teachers: Get 15% off select classroom supplies thru 7.21. 🍎 ✏ Restrictions apply.
