Target to Carry Chip and Joanna Gaines Home Brand!!

I love Chip and Joanna, I’m borderline obsessed with them. I don’t know how they do it all, they’re amazing humans.

AND GUESS WHAT?!?!

My favorite people are going to be selling a home goods line at my favorite store!! TARGET!!!greatest news ever.

According to Target Corporate:

This November, Target will launch Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, an exclusive home and lifestyle brand designed in partnership with Chip and Joanna. It’s Magnolia’s first time working with a retailer to design and create product, and with over 300 items spanning tabletop, home décor and giftables, it’s one you don’t want to miss. The best part? It’s not a limited time collab—this partnership will last multiple years, and will refresh season after season, bringing Target’s guests stylish home goods on an ongoing basis. The first collection arrives on Nov. 5, just in time for holiday gatherings. The collection reflects a modern take on Magnolia’s signature aesthetic with modern, classic, industrial and vintage touches. And in true Target style, most of the items are under $30.

For a while now, we’ve been working on a project that’s really meaningful to us and we are so excited to share the news with you! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will be available Target November 5th. Chip gives all the details at the link here: https://magnoliamarket.com/hearth-hand-with-magnolia#HearthAndHand Posted by Joanna Gaines on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

This is literally the greatest news ever.

NOVEMBER 5TH PEOPLE!