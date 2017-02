Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi made the announcement that “Tangled” the TV series is scheduled to hit the Disney Channel on March 10th before the movie, “Tangled Before Ever After” which airs on March 24th. Pascal and Maximus will be back as will the Snuggly Duckling Thugs! The TV series is a continuation of the 2010 film and revolves around Rapunzel’s desire to put off getting married right away. Here’s a teaser:

