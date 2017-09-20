Taco Bell to Remove Drive Thru and Add Booze

For those that have wished Taco Bell would serve alcohol, this is the best news they’ll hear all year!

According to the website Food & Wine; by 2022, Taco Bell will add between 300 and 350 “Cantina-Style” Taco Bell locations without the drive-thru. This is pretty shocking news when you consider how much money Taco Bell makes at their drive-thru.

These new Taco Bell locations will spring up in big markets like Detroit and New York at first, but will soon spread to smaller markets. However, Nashville is on the dockett to get one so it may be time for a road trip. The adult beverage menu will focus on beer and wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes, aka slushies with tequila, rum, or vodka.

Yo quiero Taco Drunk!