T-Swift Secret Sessions: “Everyone Was Sobbing”

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. Swift isn’t nominated for an award, but she could own the night at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The pop star who dominated headlines all week with anticipation of new music will debut a music video at the show Sunday. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift blessed fans in the UK with one of her much coveted Secret Sessions on Friday. To everyone in attendance, it was everything.

Upon the release of 1989, Taylor Swift, ever the marketing genius, announced a new feature for fans only; Secret Sessions. For the uninitiated, this is an invite only, uber exclusive opportunity to hear her new albums before they’re released. Keeping in mind that European fans of modern music usually get all of the cool stuff, is it really any surprise that her first one would take place in London?

Some of the words used to describe her music include “fire” and “so different yet so her”. Not much more than that is known, however. Taylor likes to keep her music on the low until it’s released so I’m guessing attendees had to sign agreements stating that they wouldn’t disclose anything relevant about the music they heard. I’d also venture to guess that their cell phones were confiscated upon entry.

However, one song certainly hit the entire crowd in a big way. Perhaps it’s a ballad. But according to one fan, upon hearing this one song: “Literally everyone was sobbing”.

Taylor’s new album Reputation drops on November 10th (but you knew that) and 99.7 DJX will definitely have your chance to win a copy.

You can read more HERE!