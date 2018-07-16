T-Pain Throws Shade At Music Festivals

This weekend Louisville’s annual Forecastle Festival took place on the waterfront!

It was hot, humid, and wild; while crazy talented musicians took the stage such as AJR, Vance Joy, Jimmy Eat World, Chris Stapleton, Jack Harlow, Modest Mouse, and the amazing T-Pain!

Let’s just be honest, seeing T-Pain perform live was one item I was able to cross off my bucket list! I heard every song from “I’m Sprung” to “Booty Wurk” while being squished like a sardine and parting with like 10,000 of my closest festival friends!

T-PAIN VIDEO

T-Pain performed on the Ocean Stage which was not the main stage or not even the second biggest stage, but everyone crammed under that bridge to listen to him sing “Bartender!”

🙌SHAWTY🙌 🎥: Loch & Key Productions pic.twitter.com/5lbuIfu2jB — Forecastle Festival (@forecastle) July 15, 2018

Shortly after his performance at Forecastle, T-Pain tweeted out some shade at the recent festivals he has been performing at.

I’m super honored to be on all these festivals and I appreciate the consideration but y’all are gonna learn to stop putting me on these side stages then get surprised when I pull the biggest audience of the whole three days. Stop playin with the 🐐. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 16, 2018

Do you believe that T-Pain has been recently snubbed on the festival scene, including Forecastle Festival?