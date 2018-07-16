T-Pain Throws Shade At Music Festivals
By McKenzie
Jul 16, 2018 @ 10:36 PM

This weekend Louisville’s annual Forecastle Festival took place on the waterfront!

It was hot, humid, and wild; while crazy talented musicians took the stage such as AJR, Vance Joy, Jimmy Eat World, Chris Stapleton, Jack Harlow, Modest Mouse, and the amazing T-Pain!

Let’s just be honest, seeing T-Pain perform live was one item I was able to cross off my bucket list! I heard every song from “I’m Sprung” to “Booty Wurk” while being squished like a sardine and parting with like 10,000 of my closest festival friends!

T-Pain performed on the Ocean Stage which was not the main stage or not even the second biggest stage, but everyone crammed under that bridge to listen to him sing “Bartender!”

 

Shortly after his performance at Forecastle, T-Pain tweeted out some shade at the recent festivals he has been performing at.

 

Do you believe that T-Pain has been recently snubbed on the festival scene, including Forecastle Festival?

