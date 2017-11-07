Switched At Birth, Woman Finally Reunites With Biological Mother

This could be a Story to Make You Say Daaaaaayum and a Feel Good Story all rolled into one! Two babies who were switched at birth 39 years ago, were just reunited with their birth mothers.

Here’s the thing, the mothers of Valentina Suman and Tatyana Muradyan were put in the same hospital room on March 27, 1978, but when nurses removed the babies to give them a bath, they reportedly returned the girls to the wrong mothers!

It wasn’t until one family was getting ready to move to the U.S. that they began to take the rumors (that their daughter may be another woman’s child) seriously. That’s when they figured it out after a neighbor who knew both families showed them a picture.

Long story short, the families tracked each other down and keep in touch now every day.