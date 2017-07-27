The Sweet Reason Olivia Wilde Sent JLaw Flowers

Olivia Wilde sent Jennifer Lawrence a care package after Jen vomited during her show this month.

Olivia was on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live and said that she reached out to Lawrence after she threw up while seeing her in 1984 on the 17th on Broadway. “I felt so bad and I sent her some matzah ball soup and some bagels and she feels much better. She had a stomach flu, the poor thing walked in sick.”

Witnesses says she bolted from her seat halfway through and got sick in the lobby. Ushers were very helpful and courteous. “She’s feeling better, thank the Lord, because she’s the best,” she added.

FULL STORY