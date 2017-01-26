My Super Sweet 16 Is Coming BACK!!!!

Popular 2000s reality series My Super Sweet 16 will return to MTV, but no date announced. Needless to say, we are totes excited.

According to a casting notice, the format will be open to girls and boys willing to unleash their inner Veruca Salt. The occasion can be other coming-of-age events aside from a 16th birthday bash, such as a debutante ball or quinceañera.

Right now, this all the detail that’s being confirmed by the network.

The original series ran for 61 episodes and spawned the spin-off Exiled (where Super Sweet‘s most spoiled were sent to a harsh remote location).