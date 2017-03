QUESTION: why did the guy in Bowling Green wreck his tractor-trailer?

He was drunk. He was watching porn. Both 1 & 2

The answer is 3, but you knew that.

This guy (who is from Utah) was found without pants after wrecking his truck. His speech was incoherent, he was unaware of where he was, and according to the officer’s report, “The violator was found inside the cab of the truck reeking of alcohol.”

